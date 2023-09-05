Clemson’s special teams let them down against Duke

Clemson’s special teams were a weakness during the team’s opener against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Monday night.

The Tigers had two field goal attempts blocked/tipped during the first three quarters of the game, costing them potentially six points. They also made a mistake on a punt return in the second quarter.

The first special teams error came when Clemson attempted a 41-yard field goal down 3-0 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. A Duke player came free around the edge and dove to block the kick attempt:

Duke special teams comes up with a BIG blocked field goal against #9 Clemson! pic.twitter.com/dep7KSTYVG — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 5, 2023

Then in the second quarter, Antonio Williams fielded a punt inside the five rather than let it go for a possible touchback. That led Clemson to begin their possession at their 8-yard line.

As if those mistakes weren’t enough, Clemson made a more embarrassing mistake later. They lined up for a 23-yard chip shot field goal attempt with just over nine minutes to go in the third quarter.

Robert Gunn III’s field goal attempt apppared to get deflected at the line of scrimmage, causing the kick to miss to the left.

Never forget that special teams are 1/3 of the game! Clemson’s short field goal is no good and Duke takes over! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hhkm2bO2yo — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 5, 2023

That was the second missed field goal of the game for Clemson.

Beyond just the special teams errors, Clemson lost two fumbles on first-and-goal plays inside the 10 during the second half.

Clemson sure looked like it was their first game of the season … and that’s not a good thing.