CMU coach has telling comments about surreal Connor Stalions rumor

A rumor circulated this week that Michigan staffer Connor Stalions snuck his way onto Central Michigan’s sideline in order to scout one of the Wolverines’ future opponents, and it is becoming more believable by the day.

Some photos that went viral on social media show a person who resembles Stalions wearing CMU gear during the Chippewas’ opening game, which was a 31-7 loss to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Friday Sept. 1. The person in question was wearing a Central Michigan shirt and hat as well as sunglasses, despite the game being at night. He also had a guest pass around his neck.

On Tuesday, Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said the school is investigating the photos. CMU head coach Jim McElwain later addressed the situation and certainly did not cast doubt on the claims that Stalions infiltrated his team’s sideline.

Full quote from CMU Head coach Jim McElwain: pic.twitter.com/AjKf37JhRf — Kennedy Broadwell (@BroadwellK) November 1, 2023

“We obviously are aware of the picture floating around with the sign-stealer guy. Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We were totally unaware of it,” McElwain said. “I certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape, or form. I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out. Now, we just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and try to figure it out. It’s in good hands with our people. Again, there’s no place in football for that.”

The obvious question is this: If it was not Stalions in the photos, how has it taken this long to identify the person? It seems like the mystery would have been solved fairly quickly.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde was told that Michigan State typically gives out around 50 bench passes to visiting teams. The passes are then distributed to coaches, trainers, medical personnel, equipment managers and other support staff.

A story about Stalions that was published in SI last week included a text message that Stalions sent to an associate in 2021 about what he called his 550-page “Michigan Manifesto.” Stalions told his associate that one of the people who helped him with the manifesto is “currently a GA at Central.” He did not specify if “Central” referred to Central Michigan.

Stalions was hired by Michigan in early 2022 as an analyst after serving as a volunteer for the previous several years once Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach. He was suspended with pay a week and a half ago by Michigan after he was named the leader of a sign-stealing operation.

Evidence allegedly shows that Stalions purchased tickets for non-Michigan employees to attend games of future opponents. If he managed to sneak his way onto the CMU sideline to scout Michigan State, that would add another element to what has already been a wild story.