Central Michigan investigating rumor about Connor Stalions on sideline

The Connor Stalions saga has taken one of its wildest turns.

A rumor circulated this week that Central Michigan was investigating whether or not Stalions was present on the Chippewas’ sideline during their opening game, which was a 31-7 loss to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Friday Sept. 1.

The person in question is wearing a Central Michigan shirt and hat, sunglasses, and has a guest pass hanging from his neck.

Central Michigan is investigating if the person on the right here is Connor Stalions on the CMU sideline at Michigan State earlier this season. AD Amy Folan: “We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them." pic.twitter.com/ncazAghBbS — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 31, 2023

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said that they are investigating the rumor.

“We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them,” Folan said in a statement.

That game between the Chippewas and Michigan State was on Friday night. Michigan hosted and beat East Carolina 30-3 at Ann Arbor the following day.

Stalions was hired by Michigan in early 2022 as an analyst after serving as a volunteer for the previous several years once Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach. He was suspended with pay a week and a half ago by Michigan after he was named the leader of a sign-stealing operation.

Stalions is accused of leading an operation that violated NCAA rules by scouting upcoming opponents in person and using technology to do so. If that indeed was Stalions on the sideline, it would be the first piece of hard evidence that shows him scouting an upcoming opponent in-person. Other evidence allegedly shows that Stalions purchased tickets for non-Michigan employees to attend games of future opponents.

Stalions appears to have some ties to Central Michigan coaching staff members. Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain was an assistant at Michigan in 2018; CMU defensive backs coach Mike Zordich was on the Michigan staff from 2015-2020; and Michigan’s current recruiting director Albert Karschnia came from CMU.