Colin Cowherd shares the one issue he sees for DJ Uiagalelei

Colin Cowherd thinks highly of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, but he does see one issue with the promising player.

Cowherd was talking about Uiagalelei on FOX Sports during the week and shared the one area he thinks the Clemson Tigers QB needs to improve.

“He is insane,” Cowherd said of Uiagalelei, via 247 Sports. “His only issue is, everything’s a fastball, he’s got to learn tempo. But in terms of talent, size, arm, you’re like (wow).”

Uiagalelei was a prized recruit for Clemson out of Southern California. He saw more action than expected last season and went 78/117 (66.7 percent) for 914 yards and five touchdown passes. He also rushed for four touchdowns. That was all accomplished as a freshman.

Clemson went 10-2 last season, losing the first of two games to Notre Dame and then in the CFP to Ohio State. Uiagalelei was the quarterback for the first Notre Dame game, which Trevor Lawrence missed due to COVID.