This is why Trevor Lawrence is allowed on sideline but cannot play

Trevor Lawrence was not cleared to play in Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday, but he was able to be on the sideline and serve as a “coach.”

The two ideas seem to be at odds: if Lawrence can’t play because he tested positive for COVID-19, why would he be allowed on the sideline?

The answer is that Lawrence cleared his 10-day quarantine period from his initial positive test, which came on Wednesday, Oct. 25. However, Lawrence still needs to complete a 3-part screening test for myocarditis, which can take a few days.

Lawrence is no longer believed to be at risk of transmitting COVID-19 to anyone else. However, he needs to complete heart testing before being allowed to play.

This is the second game Clemson is playing without Lawrence. They beat Boston College 34-28 last weekend to improve to 7-0. D.J. Uiagalelei is getting his second career start after accounting for three touchdowns against BC. He threw for two touchdowns in the first three quarters against ND.

Lawrence has 1,833 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season.