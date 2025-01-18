CFP director hints at big change for future playoffs

The executive director of the College Football Playoff suggested that big changes could be coming to the event in the future based on how one particular feature went over in 2024.

CFP executive Rich Clark was asked Saturday about the possibility of having more playoff games on college campuses in the future. Clark was enthusiastic about the idea and said it would be looked at, noting that the on-campus games were “amazing.”

CFP executive director Rich Clark, asked about the possibility of having additional rounds on campus in the future: “We’ll talk about it for sure. The campus games were amazing.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 18, 2025

Under current rules, only the first round of playoff games are played as home games on college campuses. From the quarterfinals on, the games are played as neutral site bowl games. That meant the top four conference champions who received a first-round bye did not actually get to host a playoff game, while several of their quarterfinal opponents did.

Adding more campus home games could help address one big format issue that popped up this year. However, the various bowl games would have to be compensated somehow, and it is not clear how that might be addressed.