College Football Playoff field officially unveiled

The College Football Playoff field has officially been set, and a certain fanbase from Florida is irate over the committee’s decision.

The College Football Playoff announced on Sunday that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama have made the tournament. Undefeated Florida State finished fifth in the final CFP rankings and Georgia finished sixth.

Here's the College Football Playoff field reveal on the ESPN Selection Show, followed by Greg McElroy's reaction. 🏈🏆📺 pic.twitter.com/qoURdSbUZE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Florida State is now the only undefeated Power Five conference champion to be left out of the College Football Playoff since the tournament began in 2014. The Seminoles were ranked No. 4 in the nation going into their ACC Championship Game against Louisville on Saturday night, which they won 16-6.

The issue for Florida State is that starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis is out for the season with a leg injury. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker was sidelined on Saturday with a concussion, though he likely would have been cleared ahead of the College Football Playoff. The injuries forced the Seminoles to start true freshman Brock Glenn against Louisville.

Georgia will also feel as though they were robbed. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama 27-24 SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Like Alabama and Texas, they finished with one loss. Georgia was No. 1 in the country the entire season, and head coach Kirby Smart tried to make the case for his team to be included in the CFP despite Saturday’s loss.

The College Football Playoff Committee’s rationale was that Alabama beat Georgia and the Crimson Tide’s one loss was to Texas, which the committee also viewed as one of the four-best teams in the country. Georgia’s best win came against No. 9 Ole Miss.

Many fans feel the committee got it right. Florida State probably would have gotten blown out without Travis. If the goal is to include the four-best teams in the country, it is easy to argue that the Seminoles do not qualify since they lost their starting quarterback for the year.