College football could finally get a RedZone channel

ESPN’s deal with the NFL may have impacts on other sports as well in a big way.

As part of a huge agreement this week, ESPN acquired NFL Network, as well as the rights to the RedZone format. In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the agreement could allow ESPN to apply the RedZone format to other sports.

“ESPN purchased the RedZone name, and they will be able to utilize that for other sports — college football and other things,” Goodell said. “I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also, to see a RedZone maybe in college football or other sports. That’s something they now own and have the ability to do.”

ESPN has not confirmed any plans to expand the RedZone format to other sports. It would, however, be a big surprise if they did not at least consider it.

Arguably, college football needs a RedZone show or channel more than any other sport. With the amount of games on a typical Saturday, it is very easy for fans to miss key moments. It would also be an excellent way to keep fans posted on potential upsets in games the casual fan might not necessarily have been paying attention to.

ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Media will come with a lot of changes. The possibility of non-NFL RedZones would be one of the more exciting ones from a fan’s perspective.