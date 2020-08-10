Report: College football season will at least be postponed

The 2020 college football season is looking less likely by the day to begin on time.

Top officials from the five major football conferences are expected to meet this week, and there is a growing sense that fall sports will be canceled. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports believes that there will be official announcements by the end of the week, though he is not ruling out the possibility of the season being postponed until the spring.

"By the end of the week, we're probably going to see the end of the 2020 college football season."@dennisdoddcbs reporting the 2020 college football season will at least be postponed. pic.twitter.com/lpiyNA31wm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 10, 2020

Numerous reports over the weekend indicated fall sports are on the verge of being canceled, with the Big Ten possibly already having made that decision and waiting for other conferences to follow suit.

Many players have started a “#WeWantToPlay” movement on social media, though the decision will ultimately rest in the hands of school and conference officials. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday night to state his case for why there should be a 2020 football season, but he won’t have the type of influence that a professional star athlete might have in a situation like this.