Trevor Lawrence makes case for playing college football season

With college football’s 2020 season hanging in the balance, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is voicing his thoughts on why he thinks it would be best to try to play despite the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Lawrence argued that the risk to players may actually increase if there is no season, and anyone who contracted COVID-19 while at home would be responsible for their own medical expenses. Lawrence also believes having a season would give players incentive to follow health and safety protocols that they would not otherwise abide by.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes – — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Lawrence has consistently backed having a season, and has indicated that he thinks players in favor of playing deserve more of a voice in the decision-making process.

The Clemson quarterback’s appeals may be too late to make a difference, as reports indicate that one power conference is set to cancel its fall sports, with others potentially following.