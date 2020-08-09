 Skip to main content
Sunday, August 9, 2020

Trevor Lawrence makes case for playing college football season

August 9, 2020
by Grey Papke

With college football’s 2020 season hanging in the balance, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is voicing his thoughts on why he thinks it would be best to try to play despite the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Lawrence argued that the risk to players may actually increase if there is no season, and anyone who contracted COVID-19 while at home would be responsible for their own medical expenses. Lawrence also believes having a season would give players incentive to follow health and safety protocols that they would not otherwise abide by.

Lawrence has consistently backed having a season, and has indicated that he thinks players in favor of playing deserve more of a voice in the decision-making process.

The Clemson quarterback’s appeals may be too late to make a difference, as reports indicate that one power conference is set to cancel its fall sports, with others potentially following.

