College football team completed 2-point conversion during power outage

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks managed to complete a 2-point conversion during Friday night’s FCS game even though the lights were out for half the play.

With 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, Northern Arizona went for two after scoring a touchdown against the Idaho Vandals at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz. Just as quarterback Ty Pennington released the pass, the stadium lights went out.

It’s impossible to see it from the clip, but Northern Arizona actually converted the play in the dark.

NAU converts a 2 point try in the dark, the lights went out after the snap pic.twitter.com/rfjgZz2kB7 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 1, 2025

Sadly, this ridiculous play did not count. The officials nullified the attempt and allowed Northern Arizona to replay the try, which they successfully converted with the lights on.

Needless to say, the degree of difficulty to make a catch with the lights going out mid-play is high. It’s completely reasonable that this play did not count, but the Lumberjacks deserve some sort of recognition for it anyway.

This sort of thing has happened before, and not just in football. The lights came back on quickly, and the game was able to finish as normal. Idaho wound up winning 35-32 in overtime.