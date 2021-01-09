Video: Lights go out on decisive possession of Little Rock-Louisiana basketball game

The final possession of Friday’s game between Little Rock and Louisiana was already shaping up to be an exciting one. Then the lights went out.

Little Rock was trailing by two with less than 14 seconds left as they brought the ball up over the timeline in search of a basket that would either tie the game or put them ahead. Suddenly, with five seconds left, the lights went out.

They flickered back on again almost immediately, but both teams kept playing through it. Little Rock missed the shot, and that was how the game ended, with the lights once again going off — this time, seemingly for good — after the final buzzer.

We’ve obviously seen usual blackouts during sporting events before. The thing is, they don’t usually play through them. Somehow they did here. That alone makes it one of the weirder endings you’ll ever see.