College punter’s incredible 80-yard punt goes viral

NFL scouts might want to pay attention to some Colorado School of Mines games this season, because the team’s punter has an elite leg.

Colorado School of Mines kicked off their Division II season on Thursday night with a home game against West Texas A&M at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden, Colo. Believe it or not, the highlight of the game came when Orediggers punter Blake Doud boomed an 80-yard punt late in the third quarter.

Backed up deep in his own territory, Doud booted a towering punt that sent the returner sprinting backwards. The ball traveled about 70 yards in the air before taking a perfect bounce and being downed at the 1-yard line. You have to see it to believe it:

I didn't think this Colorado School of Mines punt would ever come down (via @tole_cover) pic.twitter.com/Z4KJ8ubKtv — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 6, 2024

The punt was officially 80 yards, but Doud basically kicked the ball the entire length of the field.

Doud was named a First-team Division II All-American last year, and you can see why. It is a surprise that the redshirt junior has not at least landed with an FBS school, but his 80-yard bomb going viral will certainly help generate some national attention.