FOX host addresses his controversial Top 25 vote for Colorado

Eagle-eyed viewers of the Associated Press Top 25 noted something odd this week: the Colorado Buffaloes received a single vote despite a fairly unconvincing season-opening performance.

That voter is Mike Hill, a veteran studio host who has previously worked for ESPN and currently works FOX Sports. Hill on Tuesday responded to those critical of his vote, essentially laughing it off and enjoying how, in his view, it demonstrates how much of an anti-Deion Sanders bias there is that one single vote would bother people so much.

There are enough haters of @CUBuffsFootball cu of their “personal” bias of @DeionSanders If not, no one would even care if they got an AP preseason vote or after week 1. Who’s it affecting? It just exacerbates their hate & I’m loving it. I also believe their better than expected — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) September 3, 2024

In both his original post and a follow-up to a reply, Hill also argued that he thinks Colorado is “better than what anyone wants to give them credit for.”

No fool! I actually think they’re better than what anyone wants to give them credit for. I’m trolling & laughing that idiots like you are so bent out of shape for a single vote placing them 25th. Your hate runs so deep you would notice. Now that’s affecting you & your team, how? — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) September 4, 2024

“There are enough haters of [Colorado] because of their ‘personal’ bias of [Deion Sanders],” Hill wrote. “If not, no one would even care if they got an AP preseason vote or after week 1. Who’s it affecting? It just exacerbates their hate and I’m loving it.”

Hill has the right to use his vote however he wants to. If he is doing it to bother people, that is silly. If he thinks Colorado is better than people think, that is also his right, but it is a tough case to make after an unconvincing 31-26 win over North Dakota State that not even Sanders was thrilled with.

Sanders does not shy away from criticizing media personalities, but it looks pretty unlikely that Hill will wind up on that list.