Colorado players say jewelry got stolen from locker room during UCLA game

The Colorado Buffaloes apparently got insult added to injury over the weekend.

Several Colorado players say that they had jewelry stolen from their locker room during Saturday’s loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Deion Sanders Jr, a wide receiver on the team, shared the allegations in a video posted Sunday to the YouTube channel of his media company, Well Off Media. The video showed multiple Buffaloes players looking stunned outside the Rose Bowl grounds after the game, saying that they had chains and other kinds of jewelry stolen right out of the locker room in the middle of the contest.

“You’re gonna play football and know your s–t safe,” star safety Cam’ron Silmon-Craig was quoted as saying. “That joint messed up.”

You can see the clip in the video below (at the 41:50 mark).

UCLA’s athletic department released a statement on the allegations, saying that a report had been filed with the local Pasadena Police Department.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” the statement read, per TMZ. “UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

UCLA defeated Colorado in the game by the final of 28-16. The meeting marked the last-ever in-conference matchup between the two sides as both schools will be leaving the Pac-12 next season (UCLA for the Big Ten and Colorado for the Big 12).

Unfortunately, star athletes are sometimes the victims of big thefts in the middle of games. But Saturday’s alleged crime was a rare occurrence in that the stolen items were reportedly taken from a locker room just yards away from where the two teams were competing.