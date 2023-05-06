Jose Altuve was victim of big home burglary heist on Opening Day

Jose Altuve is the latest professional athlete to have had his home targeted by thieves.

Nicole Hensley of the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that the Houston Astros second baseman Altuve was the victim of a home burglary that took place on Opening Day this season (March 30). The thieves made away with over $1 million worth of watches and gold jewelry, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The report adds that Altuve left his Hedwig Village home to attend the Astros’ Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park and forgot to set his home alarm. Police believe two men scaled a fence and used a potted plant to gain entry into Altuve’s home while he was away. Over half a dozen watches, including one worth $420,000, and assorted gold jewelry were reportedly taken from a bedroom.

Houston Police have since arrested four suspects (three men and a woman) in connection with the heist at Altuve’s home. You can read Hensley’s full report on the situation here.

The former AL MVP Altuve did not play on Opening Day against the White Sox and has not played all season after suffering a broken thumb on a hit-by-pitch at the World Baseball Classic (video here).

A couple months ago, we heard about a different sports star who had over $300,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his home. The burglary at Altuve’s residence involved jewelry worth more than three times that being stolen (though the suspects have since been apprehended).