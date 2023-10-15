Colorado made big mistake on Stanford’s tying field goal

Colorado made several mistakes while blowing a huge lead against Stanford on Friday night, and one of the biggest ones came on the Cardinal’s game-tying field goal as time expired.

After trailing 29-0 at halftime, Stanford had a huge second half and eventually sent the game to overtime with a 46-yard field goal. The Buffaloes would have had a better chance to block the kick if they had 11 men on the field.

Colorado had 10 men on the field. @JohnDBrice1 https://t.co/rhKrSAwqHM — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 14, 2023

Stanford went on to win 46-43 in double overtime.

Deion Sanders was understandably upset with his team for blowing a massive lead against an inferior opponent, but coaching was a major issue as well for Colorado. Having 10 players on the field for any kick — let alone the most crucial kick in the game — simply cannot happen.

Sanders himself also made highly questionable decision at the start of overtime.