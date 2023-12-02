 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 2, 2023

Report: Colorado set to lose key staff member

December 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Deion Sanders wearing a Colorado hat

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders will have to find a replacement for a significant staff member that has decided to depart the program.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Saturday that defensive line coach Nick Williams is leaving Colorado’s staff after one season. Williams is known as one of the top recruiters in the country, and Feldman noted that he was the primary recruiter for the majority of the Buffaloes’ incoming class.

Colorado is dealing with a lot of attrition after a poor finish to the season. Williams is not the first coach to depart the staff, and they have started to lose some recruits as well.

Sanders’ program was the talk of the country early in the season, but a 1-8 record in Pac-12 play pretty much eliminated all their momentum. He will have a lot of work to do to keep everyone moving forward going into the 2024 season.

Article Tags

Colorado FootballNick Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus