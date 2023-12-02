Report: Colorado set to lose key staff member

Deion Sanders will have to find a replacement for a significant staff member that has decided to depart the program.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Saturday that defensive line coach Nick Williams is leaving Colorado’s staff after one season. Williams is known as one of the top recruiters in the country, and Feldman noted that he was the primary recruiter for the majority of the Buffaloes’ incoming class.

SOURCE: Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams is expected to leave the Buffs staff. He’d been at Georgia for four years and then Texas A&M for two seasons prior to coming to Boulder. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2023

Colorado is dealing with a lot of attrition after a poor finish to the season. Williams is not the first coach to depart the staff, and they have started to lose some recruits as well.

Sanders’ program was the talk of the country early in the season, but a 1-8 record in Pac-12 play pretty much eliminated all their momentum. He will have a lot of work to do to keep everyone moving forward going into the 2024 season.