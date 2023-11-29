San Diego State targeting coach from Deion Sanders’ staff

Deion Sanders is on the verge of losing a key member of his coaching staff.

Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is expected to be named the next head coach at San Diego State, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Sources: San Diego State has targeted Colorado OC Sean Lewis as the school's next coach, with a deal expected to come together soon. Lewis was a successful head coach at Kent State, where he led the school to its first-ever bowl win and had consistently high-end offenses. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2023

Lewis was the head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022 before leaving to join Sanders at Colorado. He finished with an overall record of 24-31 and led Kent State to their first ever bowl win in 2021.

Colorado got off to a hot start this year and looked like they had the potential to be one of the best offensive teams in the country, but they hit a midseason wall. Sanders made the decision at that point to strip Lewis of playcalling duties. Things did not improve, as the Buffaloes closed out the year on a six-game losing streak and finished 4-8.

Former San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke announced his retirement earlier this month. He was in his second stint with the Aztecs, who also finished 4-8 this season.