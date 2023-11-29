 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 29, 2023

San Diego State targeting coach from Deion Sanders’ staff

November 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Sean Lewis at a press conference

Deion Sanders is on the verge of losing a key member of his coaching staff.

Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is expected to be named the next head coach at San Diego State, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Lewis was the head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022 before leaving to join Sanders at Colorado. He finished with an overall record of 24-31 and led Kent State to their first ever bowl win in 2021.

Colorado got off to a hot start this year and looked like they had the potential to be one of the best offensive teams in the country, but they hit a midseason wall. Sanders made the decision at that point to strip Lewis of playcalling duties. Things did not improve, as the Buffaloes closed out the year on a six-game losing streak and finished 4-8.

Former San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke announced his retirement earlier this month. He was in his second stint with the Aztecs, who also finished 4-8 this season.

Article Tags

San Diego State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus