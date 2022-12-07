Colorado recruit says new staff not honoring his commitment

When Deion Sanders arrived on scene at Colorado, his first order of business was to deliver a ruthless message to his players. He pulled no punches and advised them to enter the transfer portal.

“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now,” Sanders said. “I’m coming. And when I get here, it’s gonna be changed.

“So I want y’all to get ready. Go ahead and jump in that (transfer) portal and do whatever you’re gonna do, because the more of you that jump in the more room you make.”

Sanders’ harsh approach wasn’t limited in scope. In addition to the players already in-house, Deion had a few bits of bad news for the team’s commits.

Edge rusher Carson Mott, a three-star recruit from Simi Valley, California, revealed on Tuesday that Sanders pulled his scholarship offer.

“Just spoke to the new Colorado staff and was informed they would not be honoring my commitment,” Mott tweeted. “I am officially re-opening my recruitment.”

Mott had previously made his commitment to Colorado on June 13. He was heavily recruited at the time and had offers from Fresno State, Nevada, UNLV and a handful of other schools.

The 6-foot-5 Mott should have little trouble finding another offer, but having his scholarship pulled is further proof that Sanders is going to do things his way whether feelings are hurt or not.