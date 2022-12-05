Deion Sanders sent ruthless message to Colorado players

Deion Sanders has inherited a Colorado team that just finished one of its worst seasons in program history, and he has already sent a very strong message to his players.

Sanders addressed his team for the first time on Sunday after Colorado formally introduced him as their new head coach. He said the days of embarrassing fans, students, alumni and families are over. Sanders also encouraged players to transfer if they want to be somewhere else.

Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he’s bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2 — College FB Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 4, 2022

“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now,” Sanders said. “I’m coming. And when I get here, it’s gonna be changed.

“So I want y’all to get ready. Go ahead and jump in that (transfer) portal and do whatever you’re gonna do, because the more of you that jump in the more room you make.”

Many people interpreted that as Sanders telling his new players he does not want any of them. That was not the case, however. What the Hall of Fame defensive back meant is that anyone who doesn’t want to buy in is welcome to leave, and he will gladly replace them with someone who does.

Colorado went 1-11 this year. The Buffaloes have not had a winning season since 2016. Their last bowl win came in 2004, and they have been to just two bowl games in the last 15 years. Sanders knows he has a ton of work to do if he wants to turn things around, and recruiting will be his most valuable tool. The more players who transfer, the more opportunities he has to recruit.

It may take Sanders a few years to establish a winning culture in Boulder. The structure of his contract might be an indication that he is not planning on leaving for another job anytime soon.