Colorado AD takes shot at USC, UCLA over Big Ten decision

July 15, 2022
by Alex Evans
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten in 2024, but Colorado athletic director Rick George apparently does not think it will be a big loss for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12’s future has rightfully been in question after the two schools announced their departure. Rumors circulating that some of the conference’s teams could leave for the Big 12 or a non-power five conference.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, George took a shot at USC and UCLA and their lack of championship success.

“So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game,” George said via The Denver Post.

George was not wrong in providing that point. Both USC and UCLA have not really come close to a spot in the College Football Playoff, although the Trojans did finish at No. 8 with an 11-2 record in the final 2018 playoff rankings. Washington (2017) and Oregon (2015) are the only two Pac-12 teams to have made it to the playoff since its inaugural year in 2015. But USC in 2004 was the last conference team to win a national title.

If Oregon and Washington among others end up leaving the Pac-12, that streak could go on for much longer.

H/T 247 Sports

