Colorado AD takes shot at USC, UCLA over Big Ten decision

USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten in 2024, but Colorado athletic director Rick George apparently does not think it will be a big loss for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12’s future has rightfully been in question after the two schools announced their departure. Rumors circulating that some of the conference’s teams could leave for the Big 12 or a non-power five conference.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, George took a shot at USC and UCLA and their lack of championship success.

“So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game,” George said via The Denver Post.

George was not wrong in providing that point. Both USC and UCLA have not really come close to a spot in the College Football Playoff, although the Trojans did finish at No. 8 with an 11-2 record in the final 2018 playoff rankings. Washington (2017) and Oregon (2015) are the only two Pac-12 teams to have made it to the playoff since its inaugural year in 2015. But USC in 2004 was the last conference team to win a national title.

If Oregon and Washington among others end up leaving the Pac-12, that streak could go on for much longer.

