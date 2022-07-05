Report: Big 12 looking to add several Pac-12 teams

The landscape of college sports seems to be changing by the day, and the Big 12 is reportedly the next conference that is make a strong push to add some new schools.

With both UCLA and USC planning to move to the Big Ten as early as 2024, Big 12 officials are now looking into adding teams as well. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to add multiple Pac-12 programs.

At least four schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — are being targeted by the Big 12. The possibility of adding Oregon and Washington to make the Big 12 an 18-team league has also been discussed.

Representatives from the Big 12 and Pac-12 also have not ruled out a merger, with one source telling Dodd that “everything is on the table.”

Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 in 2025. The conference will become significantly weaker at that point, so it is no surprise they want to add teams ahead of that major shakeup.

We know of at least one other huge program that is being targeted by the Big Ten. At this point, the Power Five conferences are exploring any and all options.