Colorado State QB has bold message for Colorado ahead of rivalry game

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell had no problem giving Colorado bulletin-board material ahead of last season’s matchup between the two schools, and his players are taking that same approach this year.

Colorado defeated Colorado State in a double-overtime thriller last season. The Buffaloes entered the game as a massive favorite, but their in-state rival still gave them a scare. Or, as Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi put it, Deion Sanders’ team got a “rude, rude awakening real quick.”

Fowler-Nicolosi had a very blunt message for Colorado during an interview with Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado on Wednesday.

“They came out with that attitude and thought it was gonna be a cake walk. They saw the reports, 27.5 points (gambling spread) or whatever it was. They got a rude, rude awakening real quick,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that, it only gets you so far. At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

Colorado State star wide receiver Tory Horton is equally confident heading into Saturday’s game against Coach Prime and company.

“We owe them one. That’s something that’s been sitting on everybody’s mind since we came back from break. We owe them,” Horton said. “We walked away from that game, you know, we kind of left it all on the field. I don’t feel like we left it all on the field, because we should have murdered them guys. They came out with their attitude as they were on top of the world, and this ain’t no Cinderella story, so we coming for revenge.”

Colorado lost eight of their last nine games last season after beating Colorado State, which is a big reason why expectations for this year’s matchup are a lot different. The Buffaloes were a 7-point favorite over the Rams as of Thursday.

Norvell was critical of Sanders over the way Deion carries himself prior to last year’s Colorado-Colorado State game. Tempers then flared between players at a few different points during the game. You can expect Saturday’s showdown to include plenty of chippy moments as well.