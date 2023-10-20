 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 20, 2023

Connor Stalions deactivates his social media profiles amid sign-stealing allegations

October 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Connor Stalions holds up a trophy

Connor Stalions has gone dark on social media after being named as the primary figure of interest in an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Stalions served as a volunteer assistant for the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-2022 and was formally hired last year as an analyst. He is alleged to be in charge of stealing opponents’ signs for the Wolverines.

Though stealing signs is legal, using technology during games to help decipher signs is not allowed. Programs are also not allowed to scout future opponents in-person or use technology to record signs. Michigan is alleged to have violated these rules in some ways.

After Stalions was named in connection with the scandal, people started to track down his social media profiles. Lots of information about the former military member was obtained through his LinkedIn profile.

As of Friday, Stalions had deactivated his X, Instagram and LinkedIn profiles.

Stalions has since been suspended by Michigan with pay pending an investigation of the allegations.

Article Tags

Connor Stalions
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus