Connor Stalions deactivates his social media profiles amid sign-stealing allegations

Connor Stalions has gone dark on social media after being named as the primary figure of interest in an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Stalions served as a volunteer assistant for the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-2022 and was formally hired last year as an analyst. He is alleged to be in charge of stealing opponents’ signs for the Wolverines.

Though stealing signs is legal, using technology during games to help decipher signs is not allowed. Programs are also not allowed to scout future opponents in-person or use technology to record signs. Michigan is alleged to have violated these rules in some ways.

After Stalions was named in connection with the scandal, people started to track down his social media profiles. Lots of information about the former military member was obtained through his LinkedIn profile.

As of Friday, Stalions had deactivated his X, Instagram and LinkedIn profiles.

Last night, ESPN reported that the Michigan analyst, Connor Stalions, is at the center of the NCAA’s investigation. Stalions has since scrubbed his social media. Gone are his Twitter & Instagram pages that were active just yesterday.https://t.co/yE5AXi46wG pic.twitter.com/8Q28KpmdDX — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 20, 2023

Stalions has since been suspended by Michigan with pay pending an investigation of the allegations.