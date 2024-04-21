5-star freshman Cormani McClain takes big shot at Deion Sanders

Cormani McClain did not have the type of freshman season he was hoping for at Colorado, and it sounds like the talented young cornerback feels that was in part because of how Deion Sanders runs his program.

McClain, a 5-star cornerback, was the top recruit at his position in the class of 2023. He initially committed to Miami before flipping to Colorado so he could play for Sanders, who is a Hall of Fame cornerback. Earlier this week, McClain entered the transfer portal.

In a Q&A with fans on YouTube over the weekend, McClain spoke about his decision to leave Colorado. He said he wants to be part of a program that actually develops players rather than having to “play for clicks.”

“I want to change the narrative of everyone’s thinking on my name and be a part of a real and a great program that’s going to impact me at the best of my ability. … I feel like I just don’t want to play for clicks,” McClain said. “I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that’s gonna develop players.”

Cormani McClain put out a youtube video. He says he wants to play for REAL PROGRAM, he’s grades are good, and he doesn’t want to play for CLICKS. pic.twitter.com/6E2Dzhn6Nt — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) April 21, 2024

Of course, you could make the argument that McClain’s opinion of Sanders and Colorado is biased. McClain played very sparingly last season, and Sanders publicly ripped him just a few games into the season.

Sanders has been known to encourage players to transfer, and it would not be a surprise he did that with McClain.