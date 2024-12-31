 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 31, 2024

Couple gets married during halftime of Cheez-It Bowl game

December 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Cheez-It Bowl

Couple married at Cheez-It Bowl

A couple got married during the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday in what was a spectacular scene.

Erin Doolin and Erik Yates are from Frederick, Maryland, and they won a contest to get married during this year’s bowl game between South Carolina and Illinois. The two were driven around the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., after the first quarter ended. Behind them was Cheez-It mascot “Ched-Z,” who officiated their nuptials.

After being driven around, the two then had their first dance in the end zone.

They’re not the only ones who had a special day at the Cheez-It Bowl.

The bowl game ran a contest to make the “football fantaseez” of fans come true. They also had a “Cheez-Caster” at the game.

Between the Cheez-It bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl, these snack foods know what they’re doing.

comments powered by Disqus