Couple gets married during halftime of Cheez-It Bowl game

A couple got married during the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday in what was a spectacular scene.

Erin Doolin and Erik Yates are from Frederick, Maryland, and they won a contest to get married during this year’s bowl game between South Carolina and Illinois. The two were driven around the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., after the first quarter ended. Behind them was Cheez-It mascot “Ched-Z,” who officiated their nuptials.

After being driven around, the two then had their first dance in the end zone.

"They have two bands at their wedding and 50,000 guests and an unlimited source of Cheez-Its for their party." pic.twitter.com/I3zxW6vjVJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2024

They’re not the only ones who had a special day at the Cheez-It Bowl.

The bowl game ran a contest to make the “football fantaseez” of fans come true. They also had a “Cheez-Caster” at the game.

🚨I’m the first ever Cheez-Caster at the Cheez-It Bowl🙌🏾😂 It’s a life-long cheezy fantasy come true! Thanks @CheezIt! Catch me at the Stadium or on @ABC!🚨 pic.twitter.com/uSCJsvVNzd — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) December 31, 2024

Between the Cheez-It bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl, these snack foods know what they’re doing.