Sunday, November 22, 2020

Dabo Swinney blasts Florida State over canceled game

November 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney on Sunday blasted Florida State’s administration for postponing their football on Saturday at the last minute.

Clemson traveled to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles on Saturday, but the game was postponed at the last minute over a COVID situation (more details here).

On Sunday, Swinney was ticked off about things and made that known. He said the FSU administration used the COVID issue as an excuse to cancel the game.

Swinney says that FSU should pay for Clemson’s travel, or if they want to make up the game, they can travel to Clemson.

Swinney says his players were ticked off about making the trip only to have the game not be played.

He also believes the standard to cancel a game was not met.

FSU’s position of wanting to be cautious with COVID-19 makes sense, as does Clemson’s anger about making the trip and having the game scuttled at the last second. Swinney also rightly points out that they determined standards for playing and canceling games, and that schools knew the possibility of positive tests existed. That is why they expanded travel rosters so that teams could make contingency plans in the case of a positive test.

Clemson also offered to get tested again so they could play Saturday or Sunday and FSU wouldn’t agree to terms.

Clemson is 6-1 and has games against Pitt and at Virginia Tech remaining on its schedule.

