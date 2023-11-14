Dabo Swinney has interesting response to Texas A&M rumors

Dabo Swinney is among a very long list of high-profile coaches who have been linked to the Texas A&M job, and his response to those rumors will probably do nothing to put them to rest.

Swinney was asked on Tuesday if he would have any interest in the Texas A&M job now that Jimbo Fisher has been fired. He did not exactly rule it out.

“I’m just focused on this job … always have been,” Swinney said. “Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November — that’s all I can say.”

Does that mean Swinney would be willing to talk to Texas A&M? Not necessarily.

Swinney has been with Clemson since 2003. He was named interim head coach in 2008 and got the full-time job in 2009. He has been linked to numerous other programs over the years, so this is nothing new.

What Swinney has probably learned from past experiences and other coaches is that it is better to avoid the question than rule out another opportunity entirely. If nothing else, interest from other programs gives coaches like Swinney leverage to get more money from their current employer.

Swinney has seemed unusually frustrated with Clemson fans this season, which adds an element of intrigue to rumors like the one linking him to Texas A&M. He clearly feels Clemson fans were spoiled by the team being in the College Football Playoff every year for a long stretch. That does not mean he is going to leave the Tigers, but it does make the situation a bit more interesting.