Dabo Swinney offers thoughts on COVID vaccine

Dabo Swinney was irate when circumstances related to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of one of Clemson’s key games last year, but the coach seems optimistic that things will run more smoothly this season.

Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the COVID vaccine while speaking with the media on Tuesday. He said there are “very few” people with the Clemson program who have not been vaccinated, which “gives you a whole lot more comfort level.” With positive cases still popping up among vaccinated people, Swinney offered an anology.

Dabo Swinney has a higher comfort level entering this season compared to last thanks to the vaccine: "It's like knowing it's freezing outside and you're dressed properly … you can still get a cold but at least you're doing everything you can to protect yourself." pic.twitter.com/bV8dQ0uUqU — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 1, 2021

Last year, Florida State backed out of its game against Clemson due to a positive COVID-19 case with the Tigers. Swinney blasted the Seminoles for using COVID as an excuse to get out of the game. He was angry that his players had to travel without playing and felt the standard to cancel a game was not met.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the Coaches Poll heading into the season. They open up against Georgia on Saturday.