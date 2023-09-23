Oregon’s Dan Lanning trashed Colorado in amazing pregame speech

Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave his team an incredible pregame speech ahead of Saturday’s game against Colorado, riling up players with several references to the Buffaloes’ flashy style.

ESPN aired a portion of Lanning’s speech, in which he contrasted Oregon’s “substance” with Colorado’s “flash.” He did not stop there, either.

“They’re fighting for clicks. We’re playing for wins” Dan Lanning’s pregame speech for Oregon was personal.pic.twitter.com/uzGjjFUEey — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2023

“The Cinderella story is over, man,” Lanning told his players. “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood. It’s going to be played on the grass.”

Lanning’s players backed him up in a huge way. The Ducks raced to a 35-0 lead before halftime and were dominant on both sides of the ball.

At this point, Colorado is used to hearing criticism from their foes. Their style is not for everyone. The Ducks, however, have been the first team capable of backing up their talk. Don’t expect it to change the way Colorado goes about its business, but those who dislike it will love Oregon’s approach.