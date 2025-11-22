Dan Lanning addresses speculation about leaving Oregon

Dan Lanning’s name comes up when big college football jobs become available, but he made as firm a statement as possible on Saturday regarding his future.

Lanning was asked on ESPN’s “College GameDay” about coaching vacancies, and the Oregon coach quickly moved to quash any speculation. He said that not only would he not be interested in any jobs now, but he would not be in the future, either.

“You got to be able to appreciate what you have, and I appreciate what I have here so much,” Lanning said. “This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever.”

Dan Lanning says he's an Oregon Duck for life 💚 pic.twitter.com/HmZc5atDdC — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2025

Lanning was linked to the Alabama job when Nick Saban retired, but by his own admission, he never seriously considered it. There has also been speculation that he could be the subject of NFL interest in the future, which might be tempting.

That said, Lanning has one of the best gigs in college football. He is 44-7 at Oregon, is fully backed by the university, and has all the tools to contend for a national title on an annual basis. He has no reason to consider any other college jobs.