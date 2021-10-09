Video: Dan Mullen delivers an all-time great halftime interview

The genre of angry head coach halftime interviews is a diverse one. Sometimes coaches take out their frustrations on the interviewer, which is awkward and uncomfortable. Sometimes they try to hide it.

And then there is Florida coach Dan Mullen, who instead gave the most brutally honest assessment he possibly could about his team’s first half play against Vanderbilt. The Gators went into the locker room with a 21-0 lead, but that wasn’t enough for Mullen, whose responses consisted of three words in total.

THERE’S THE DAN MULLEN WE ALL KNOW AND LOVE!!! HE’S BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/JnAVoZkyMe — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) October 9, 2021

Mullen’s spiel has been a little frustrating for Florida fans in recent years. This is probably the sort of thing they’d like to see more often when the team isn’t playing to its capabilities.

The anger seems to have worked for Mullen, as the Gators scored 21 third quarter points to double their lead.