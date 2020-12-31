Dan Mullen full of excuses after Florida gets hammered in Cotton Bowl

The Florida Gators got destroyed in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night, and that had Dan Mullen singing excuses after the game.

The Gators lost 55-20 to Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They gave up a season-worst 55 points, 684 yards of offense, and 435 rushing yards.

Florida was playing shorthanded, including not having their top four receivers in the game. Kyle Trask had his worst outing of the season.

Mullen made sure to remind everyone after the beatdown that his team was shorthanded. He basically said this was a different team from the one they had all season.

#Gators coach Dan Mullen: "The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago." — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) December 31, 2020

Florida coach Dan Mullen said “with the number of people that were out for the game, we were under numbers actually…we had the numbers to not play the game” “I give our guys credit..they wanted to go play in that game, wanted to get that experience, wanted to be on that stage” — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) December 31, 2020

While that all may be true, and Florida was playing amid tough circumstances, the same can be said for every team this season. Nobody likes hearing excuses. People could have pointed out this sort of information. There’s no need for Mullen to do it. When he does it, it just reflects poorly upon him and makes him look like a bad sport. Then again, Mullen has been making questionable moves all season.