Video: Dan Mullen rips into DC Todd Grantham on Florida sideline

It’s no secret that things can sometimes get testy on the sideline between teammates and coaches. What happened on Florida’s sideline Saturday went above and beyond the usual, though.

TV cameras caught Gators head coach Dan Mullen berating defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on the sideline during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Kentucky. It was not clear what Mullen was so animated about, but the exchange did come just before the final play of a 14-play, 87-yard Kentucky drive that ended with a go-ahead field goal.

Dan Mullen seemingly reflecting the frustrations of many Gators fans with Todd Grantham after watching Kentucky march down the field on a 14-play, 87 yard drive for a go-ahead field goal. Wildcats 10-7 https://t.co/oM5rfAmQwK pic.twitter.com/zEFF3Y86mD — libgator (@lib_gator) November 28, 2020

Grantham didn’t do much to respond to Mullen during the confrontation, and didn’t even really make eye contact with Mullen.

In the past when we’ve seen Mullen and Grantham getting heated, it was at their opponents, not each other.