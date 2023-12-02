Dan Mullen zings Dr. Pepper over halftime challenge

During halftime of the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game between Washington and Oregon, Dr. Pepper hosted a throwing competition with the winner receiving $100,000 in tuition money. And while that’s a life-changing moment for the victor, former Mississippi State head coach and current ABC analyst, Dan Mullen, took exception to the lax rules.

The concept is simple: Two students stand behind a predetermined line, throw footballs at large Dr. Pepper cans and whoever gets the most into the target, wins the contest. That’s the extent of the rules.

But for Mullen, the issue is form.

The “chest pass” has become an all-too-common approach to these contests and it’s really no longer football at that point. Chest passes are more of a basketball thing, yet fans continuously resort to that style when competing — and that rubs Mullen the wrong way.

Can @drpepper teach people to throw. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 2, 2023

Mullen wasn’t alone in his criticism. Even before the competition started, fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit complained about the chest-pass on live television.

“Anything but the chest pass,” Herbstreit said. “I’m not a big fan of that.”

Sports anchor Kevin Negandhi also griped about the chest pass, as did many others on social media.

But that didn’t stop Mohamed Adam, a Stony Brook student, from utilizing a modified version of the chest pass to defeat his counterpart, who used a more traditional form. And whether people like it or not, that’s probably the safe play when you’re only five yards away from the target.