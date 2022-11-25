 Skip to main content
Dave Doeren had savage quote about rival North Carolina

November 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dave Doeren at a press conference

Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; N.C. State Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There is no love lost between Dave Doeren and his rival.

Doeren’s NC State Wolfpack were facing rival North Carolina on Friday. Early in the second quarter of the game, ABC announcer Dave Pasch decided to share an anecdote that illustrates just how much Doeren dislikes his rivals.

“They don’t like us. We hate them. We’re blue collar. They’re elitist. Their coaches talk down to us. They talk behind our backs in recruiting, negatively about our coaching staff,” Doeren said of North Carolina, according to Pasch.

Pasch continued.

“We said, ‘Coach, is this off the record or on the record?’ He said, ‘I don’t give a —-.'”

Wow, that’s pretty strong.

These days, there are some coaches at rival schools who are friendly with each other. But that clearly is not the case with North Carolina and NC State, at least from Doeren’s perspective.

Doeren entered Friday with a 5-4 record against North Carolina.

