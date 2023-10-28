Dave Doeren blasts Steve Smith over disrespectful NC State prediction

NC State head coach Dave Doeren had quite the message for Steve Smith Sr. on Saturday after his team’s upset win over Clemson.

Smith was the guest picker on Saturday’s edition of “College GameDay” on ESPN, and Clemson-NC State was one of the games he was tasked with predicting. The former star wide receiver was quite dismissive of NC State’s chances, saying that even though Clemson has struggled this season, the Wolfpack are “waiting for basketball to start.”

Steve Smith Sr. earlier on College GameDay: "Clemson has been struggling. They're not the Clemson that we've loved over the years. But NC State, unfortunately, they're waiting for basketball to start." pic.twitter.com/wIFyev8gxx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2023

In defiance of Smith’s pick, NC State jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the third quarter and hung on for a 24-17 win. Doeren had clearly heard the remarks, as he closed his postgame interview with The CW by offering an unsolicited message for Smith.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain’t a basketball school. He can kiss my a–,” Doeren said.

It did not matter that Smith made his comments on a different network and was very much not in the studio on Saturday. The message was delivered loud and clear.

Taking on Smith is usually a bad idea, as one NFL player recently found out. However, Doeren already backed up his talk. Plus, we have seen in the past that he is not shy about saying what he thinks.