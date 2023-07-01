David Pollack’s final message on ESPN was a strong one

David Pollack was among the high-profile on-air figures who were laid off by ESPN on Friday. The former “College GameDay” personality originally joined ESPN in 2009 and had a good run with them before being laid off.

Pollack was known for his coverage on college football and for being part of the “GameDay” crew. He is also remembered by many for one of his last messages.

Pollack appeared on the pregame, halftime and postgame shows for ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January between Georgia and TCU. Pollack’s alma mater Georgia destroyed TCU 65-7 in the game.

What Pollack is remembered for is not so much what he said, but who he said it in front of.

As the Bulldogs were up 38-7 at halftime of the game, Pollack said in front of Alabama coach Nick Saban that Georgia had taken over college football.

In David Pollack’s last appearance on a college football set, he looked Nick Saban in the eye & told him Georgia has taken over college football. Like a boss. pic.twitter.com/tzufdChrFG — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) June 30, 2023

“And Georgia obviously, you’ve seen them the past couple seasons now, they’ve taken hold of college football. They’re doing an unbelievable job,” Pollack said.

Pollack may be a former Bulldog, but that still took some guts to say that in front of arguably the greatest coach ever. Saban looked like he had steam coming out of his ears after that.

That’s a big reason why Pollack’s coverage was always appreciated. He did not shy away from sharing his opinions even if they made others uncomfortable, such as Saban in that example.

Pollack, 41, shared a video via social media on Friday to express his thoughts on being laid off. He was classy in his video and said how thankful he was for the opportunity to be on ESPN.