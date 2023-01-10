David Pollack’s comments in front of Nick Saban are going viral

You can say a lot of things about David Pollack, but one thing you can’t do is say the guy doesn’t have stones.

Pollack was one of the members of ESPN’s halftime crew during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Georgia Bulldogs went up 38-7 in the first half against TCU and looked like an absolute machine.

As Georgia was headed for a second straight national championship, Pollack, a former Bulldogs defensive star, lauded his alma mater right in front of Nick Saban.

Nick Saban must be absolutely gutted hearing David Pollack saying this to his face😂 pic.twitter.com/dEH60wHDZo — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2023

“And Georgia obviously, you’ve seen them the past couple seasons now, they’ve taken hold of college football. They’re doing an unbelievable job,” Pollack said.

Pollack also went on to argue why Georgia’s dynasty could continue in 2023. The best part is he said it all while Georgia’s biggest competitor, Saban, was right next to him.

Saban’s ears looked like they had steam coming out of them.

David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done pic.twitter.com/2pbpJRlJmH — Not Nate Oats (@NateFauxts) January 10, 2023

If the Alabama coach needed any motivation, he got it. The problem is he will have to replace his former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, which won’t be easy.

The Crimson Tide dynasty is nowhere near over, but there is no doubt that Georgia has proven over the last two seasons that they are the top dog in college football.