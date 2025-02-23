JJ Watt addresses his promise to make NFL return

JJ Watt has been enjoying life since he retired from playing in the NFL following the 2022 season, but a bet he made with a soccer player could force him back into action.

Watt and his wife Kealia are part-owners of the English soccer club Burnley FC. The team is having a solid season thanks in large part to goalkeeper James Trafford’s stellar play.

On Saturday, Watt shared some screenshots on social media that indicated he has been shopping for homes in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. He captioned the post “Didn’t think we’d make it this far…”

Didn’t think we’d make it this far… pic.twitter.com/vvzXbbolfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2025

Those who have followed Watt knew the background. Last month, Watt shared a screenshot of a direct message exchange he had with Trafford. The goalkeeper had asked Watt in late December if the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year would consider coming out of retirement to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is starting to become a bit of a concern… pic.twitter.com/MrOdjRz2En — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 18, 2025

Watt was concerned a month ago, and Trafford still has not allowed a goal since then. The keeper has posted 13 consecutive clean sheets.

Following Trafford’s latest clean sheet, which came in Burnley’s 4-0 win over Sheffield on Friday, Watt joked that he is “Heading to the gym…”

Heading to the gym… https://t.co/beQvXraI2H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2025

Burnley still has 13 matches remaining in the season, so Trafford has a long way to go to keep his streak alive. There is almost no chance of Watt coming out of retirement regardless, but the bet has clearly gone on a lot longer than Watt expected it to.

Watt will turn 36 in March and has not played since 2022. While he probably still could make an impact, he already shut down one team’s fan base when he was being pressured to come out of retirement.

If Trafford somehow finds a way to finish the season without allowing another goal, Watt will have to find a different way to make good on his promise.