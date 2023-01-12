David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason.

Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach job earlier that day.

Former Stanford HC David Shaw interviewed today with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Shaw spent nine years in the NFL, from 1997-2005, with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens, and is interested in returning to the pro game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2023

What would lead an NFL team to have interest in a coach who resigned after consecutive 3-9 season? The ownership group has strong Stanford ties.

Condoleezza Rice is a part-owner of the team and is the director of the Hoover Institute and Stanford. Broncos co-owners Greg and Carrie Penner each received their business desgrees from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

Shaw’s interview was in-person on Wednesday according to Mike Klis.

Source confirms Broncos interviewed former Stanford HC David Shaw. Interview was in-person. Broncos HC search group – CEO Greg Penner and fellow owners Carrie Penner, Condoleezza Rice – have strong Stanford ties. Rice currently director at Stanford's Hoover Institute. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 12, 2023

Shaw, 50, has deep ties to Stanford. He was a wide receiver at the school before becoming an offensive coordinator at his alma mater under Jim Harbaugh from 2007-2010. He became the head coach after Harbaugh left for the 49ers and coached the team from 2011-2022.

Though Shaw finished his career with consecutive 3-9 seasons at Stanford, he was highly successful in his first eight seasons on the job, which led him to receive NFL interest.

Shaw went 96–54 in his Stanford career and either won or tied for the Pac-12 North title five times. He led his teams to three Rose Bowls and they were ranked in the top 12 five times in end-of-season polls.

Denver also has interest in Harbaugh for their head coach job.