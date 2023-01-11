Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach

Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position on Tuesday. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn it down first.

The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coaching search, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. If Payton doesn’t want the job, Harbaugh would then become the top target.

Payton will have plenty of options, and Denver could be a tough sell for him. The Broncos gave up significant draft capital to acquire Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade last offseason. They would likely have to give up a first-round pick and then some if they hired Payton, who is under contract with the New Orleans Saints through 2024.

Unless Payton sees something in Wilson and Denver’s offense that he knows he can fix after a disastrous 2022 season, it is hard to view the Broncos as the best fit for him — especially with the draft pick situation.

Payton did confirm on Sunday that he has spoken with the Broncos, though he cannot formally interview with them until next week.

Recent reports have made Harbaugh sound desperate to get back into the NFL. The Michigan coach came close to taking the Minnesota Vikings job last year, but they decided to go in a different direction. Harbaugh admitted at the time that he would have taken it if the Vikings offered.

Payton is said to have his eye on two jobs, and one of those positions is now officially open.