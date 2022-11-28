Deion Sanders addresses Colorado job rumor

Deion Sanders on Monday addressed the report about him receiving an offer to be the head coach at Colorado.

Speaking with reporters, Sanders said that the report was true.

Sanders is in his second season at Jackson State and has gone 11-0 this year. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in FCS and face Southern in the SWAC championship game on Saturday.

Sanders has said that he would listen to offers from Division I schools. That doesn’t mean that he is in a hurry to leave this offseason.

Colorado went 4-2 in 2020 but slipped to 4-8 last season. This year, they were nothing short of atrocious. Karl Dorrell was fired after a 0-5 start, and the team went 1-6 under interim coach Mike Sanford. They were last of 131 teams with 44.5 points allowed per game, and 127th of 131 with 15.4 points scored per game.

That will not be an easy turnaround job for whomever takes over in Boulder.