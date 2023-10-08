Deion Sanders blasts Colorado following win over Arizona State

Colorado got back into the win column on Saturday, but Deion Sanders was far from satisfied with his team’s performance.

The Buffaloes needed a late field goal to defeat Arizona State 27-24 on the road. Colorado led 24-17 late in the fourth quarter before allowing a game-tying touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining. That was enough time for Shedeur Sanders to put together a game-winning field goal drive, and the Buffs escaped with the narrow victory.

After the game, Deion Sanders told reporters his team played like “hot garbage.”

“Wonderful win. We played like hot garbage and I’m trying to figure this out. I’m sick of it,” Sanders said, via Griffin McVeigh of On3. “I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half. We’ve had practices, we’ve had really diligent meetings, and we’re trying to figure this out.”

While he admitted he was “happy with the win,” Sanders said the performance fell well short of his expectations.

“We’re better than that. We really are better than that and we got to start showing that,” Sanders added. “I expect to win and I expect to win in a better fashion than that. I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties. We’re so much better.”

In other words, a win is not a win to Deion.

Arizona State is in rebuilding mode and arguably the worst team in the Pac-12. Sanders obviously views Colorado as being on a different level from the Sun Devils, but the two teams looked evenly matched on Saturday.

There may have been some fatigue factor for the Buffaloes following games against ranked opponents Oregon and USC, but Sanders does not feel that is an excuse. That is the type of high standard that has made him such an effective coach.