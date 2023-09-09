Deion Sanders’ bodyguard goes viral for message on his shirt

Coach Prime’s bodyguard is apparently very well-versed in meme culture.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was interviewed by FOX Sports at halftime of his team’s game against Nebraska on Saturday. As Sanders was giving his interview, his bodyguard could be seen lurking in the background with a perfect message written on his shirt. The shirt read, “[F–k] around and find out” (with a stick figure image … demonstrating that first part).

Take a look at the photos:

Deion Sanders's bodyguard sending a clear message 😅 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/H8LHrt1UKg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2023

That phrase has skyrocketed in popularity over the last couple of years thanks in large part to the famous viral video of a man explaining said theorem very scientifically.

As for Sanders, who may be the hottest commodity in college football right now, that is exactly the kind of energy that he needs out of his bodyguard to deter any knuckleheads out there. Colorado would go on to defeat Nebraska 36-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Sanders’ bodyguard also got a big W, becoming the most iconic sports bodyguard we’ve seen since Lionel Messi’s.