Deion Sanders had notorious figure speak to Jackson State program

Deion Sanders being involved in the college football world is a game-changer. We got another glimpse of that on Thursday.

Sanders did something highly unconventional and invited a notorious figure to speak to his Jackson State football program. The first-year head coach had social media star Brittany Renner speak to his players.

Renner is notorious for targeting athletes and using their fame and status to cash in. She dated and has a child with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington and faced accusations that she preyed on him when he was in college.

Sanders brought in Renner so she could tell the young players about what it’s like dealing with social media stars similar to her. The experience helped teach the young players about the “game” involved between famous people.

Sanders shared video on social media of some of what Renner had to say. The video is a 4-minute clip that really doesn’t contain much of a message, but you can see how locked in the players were.

Deion is and has always been an unconventional guy. Prime does things his way. Is it any surprise that he would bring in Renner to talk with his team? This is the kind of education you can’t get in a social studies class.

Just wait until programs from across the country are flying in Brittany to speak with their players.

H/T Barstool Sports