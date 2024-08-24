 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders, Colorado facing backlash for imposing controversial ban

August 23, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado football and its head coach Deion Sanders have drawn the ire of several fans for the school’s recent decision to freeze out one specific reporter.

Sanders is refusing to field any questions from the Denver Post’s Sean Keeler. Colorado’s athletics department notified the publication of the decision on Friday.

The Denver Post was informed that the decision was due to Keeler’s alleged “series of sustained, personal attacks” toward Sanders and the program. You can read more about the ban here.

Fans on X were quick to call out Sanders and Colorado for imposing such a ban.

A handful of Keeler’s fellow journalists also criticized the school for the decision.

The school declined to answer if Sanders himself requested for Keeler to be banned. The former NFL star does have specific language in his contract that reserves him the right to speak to “mutually agreed upon media.”

Sanders could have very well exercised that right by asking Colorado to ban Keeler on his behalf.

Earlier this month, Coach Prime had a test verbal exchange with Keeler where Sanders called out the latter for “attacking” the program.

Colorado FootballDeion SandersSean Keeler
