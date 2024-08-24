Deion Sanders, Colorado facing backlash for imposing controversial ban

Colorado football and its head coach Deion Sanders have drawn the ire of several fans for the school’s recent decision to freeze out one specific reporter.

Sanders is refusing to field any questions from the Denver Post’s Sean Keeler. Colorado’s athletics department notified the publication of the decision on Friday.

The Denver Post was informed that the decision was due to Keeler’s alleged “series of sustained, personal attacks” toward Sanders and the program. You can read more about the ban here.

Fans on X were quick to call out Sanders and Colorado for imposing such a ban.

If Deion Sanders doesn’t want to answer a journalist’s questions, he’s well within his right. It’s the idea of “banning” someone from asking questions that’s the and creates more negative attention (both ways) than just declining to answer. Dave Plati’s absence at CU 🏈 is felt — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) August 23, 2024

Deion Sanders was, is, and always will be the most thin-skinned, me-first blowhard in the history of football. Now that he's in Colorado should familiarize himself with the phrase "all hat, no cattle." https://t.co/PffTKOldiM — Kurt Liedtke (@Keeerrrttt1) August 24, 2024

Breaking: CU beat writers must now file into formation before entering and exiting any Deion Sanders press conference. Failure to do so will result in them being selectively edited on his son’s YouTube channel. https://t.co/2UEHUdnEbY pic.twitter.com/YeHox0zU00 — StalwartMedia (@Stalwart_Media) August 23, 2024

A handful of Keeler’s fellow journalists also criticized the school for the decision.

Proud of my guy, @SeanKeeler. Keep showing up. Keep asking questions. Let Deion Sanders disintegrate through the implosion of an ego if that’s what he really desires. https://t.co/fN0FYOzJ9C — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 23, 2024

Yeah.. no! This is NOT the way. Colorado bans Denver Post columnist from asking Deion Sanders questions https://t.co/zsq0S73lkT — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) August 23, 2024

It's well within anyone's rights to not take questions from @DPostSports reporters + columnists. The reasons listed here by CU, however, are entirely subjective. It would be more accurate to say, "We don't like @SeanKeeler's critiques of our program."https://t.co/eLBdmcV6IP — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) August 23, 2024

The school declined to answer if Sanders himself requested for Keeler to be banned. The former NFL star does have specific language in his contract that reserves him the right to speak to “mutually agreed upon media.”

Sanders could have very well exercised that right by asking Colorado to ban Keeler on his behalf.

Earlier this month, Coach Prime had a test verbal exchange with Keeler where Sanders called out the latter for “attacking” the program.