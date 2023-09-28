Deion Sanders wowed by 1 figure paying attention to Colorado football

The Colorado Buffaloes have become a celebrity attraction under Deion Sanders this season, with famous figures from sports and entertainment showing up to games and contacting the coach. Sanders seems to take it all in stride, but he admitted there is one surprising figure that he was very excited to hear from.

Sanders said he talks regularly with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and that their interactions stand out from the others.

“We just have this love,” Sanders said, via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. “I respect the heck out of him. You gotta know that. But just, you know, just coming in after practice and you look on there and there’s a text from Andy Reid. I’m like, ‘Wow! What’s up, Coach? Coach, can you help me with his running game?'”

Reid certainly isn’t the flashiest name Sanders has come in contact with, but there are few coaches in sports that are more accomplished. He and Sanders also go way back, as Reid would have seen plenty of Sanders when he was an assistant coach for Green Bay in the 1990s.

Sanders has had massive names interact with and talk to his Colorado team. It sounds like he would really love Reid to be among them.