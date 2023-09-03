 Skip to main content
Michael Irvin is fully on board the Colorado hype train

September 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Irvin working for NFL Network

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michael Irvin at NFL Network laughs before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders were Dallas Cowboys teammates, and their relationship remains strong. That is probably why Irvin is totally on board the Colorado Buffaloes hype train after Saturday’s win over TCU.

On Sunday, Irvin posted a video of himself wearing a Colorado shirt that he said represented how “inspired” he had been the day before.

“I’m wearing this today to inspire everybody that’s on that unconventional journey, that path. You’re trying to get there, and it’s unconventional, just like Deion’s path. It’s unconventional, but he struck a victory for all us unconventionals yesterday,” Irvin said.

Irvin was actually at Saturday’s game, and he spoke to the Colorado team during the week as well. He has been believing from the beginning. Odds are he will have a lot to say about his former teammate as part of his new media gig next week.

